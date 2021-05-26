Associa McKay Management to Manage Four New Client Communities

Birmingham, AL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management continues to grow its client list with the addition of four new communities.

The first community is located in Montgomery, AL. Consisting of 122 units, residents of this pedestrian-friendly development enjoy access to a walkable nature trail. With nearby entry to Interstate 85 and U.S. Route 80, residents can easily commute into downtown Montgomery, but still enjoy the peacefulness of neighborhood living.

Located in Helena, AL, the second new association is a beautiful lake community with scenic views of Birmingham, AL. Surrounded by large and small lakes, this 67-unit community also features walking trails.

Associa McKay Management was also recently selected to manage a 70-unit community in Odenville, AL. Residents in this prestigious neighborhood have access to a park with a covered pavilion area and a neighborhood pond.

The final new addition to the Associa McKay Management portfolio is a 94-unit association in Bessemer, AL. As the new managing agent for each of these communities, Associa McKay Management will provide excellent customer service and superior results for the boards of directors and the associations’ valued residents.

“Associa McKay Management is proud of our continued growth this year, as it reflects our outstanding customer services, industry expertise, and ability to serve the communities we manage,” stated Morgan Place, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa McKay Management president. “We are honored to have been selected as the trusted management agent for these new communities, and we look forward to customizing our management services for each client based on their needs, goals, and vision for the future.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

