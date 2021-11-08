Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Two Pennsylvania Associations

King of Prussia, PA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to expand its client portfolio by partnering with two new communities in Eastern Pennsylvania.

The first new client is a 132-unit luxury townhome community located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Situated in the heart of Montgomery County, premier retail, dining, and entertainment experiences are walkable from every home on the property. The community is also proximal to the King of Prussia Mall and Valley Forge National Historical Park. Nearby major highways provide easy access to Chester and Delaware counties, Philadelphia, and more.

Associa Mid-Atlantic has also been selected to manage a new community in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, which features 80 townhomes and is located in the Central Bucks School District. Residents enjoy a sense of tranquility and serenity in this intimate community setting. Located just minutes from downtown Doylestown, residents will have easy access to local destinations, including Peddler’s Village, New Hope, Kids Castle, Peace Valley Nature Center, and the Montgomery Mall.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to focus on expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” stated Paula Santangelo, branch president. “The addition of these new clients is a true testament to our team’s dedication and hard work. We look forward to working with these new boards and serving their residents for many years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa