Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Nevada South Hosts Legislative Update Webinar

10/20/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South will be hosting a legislative update webinar on November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. PST. 

Associa Nevada South is committed to helping board members lead their community with confidence. To achieve that goal, they are offering this free virtual board seminar to discuss recent legislative changes that affect community management. The webinar will be led by guest speaker Adam H. Clarkson, Esq., owner/principal of The Clarkson Law Group, P.C. 

“To make effective decisions about the operations of their communities, board members need to understand changing property management laws,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Nevada South president. “Our team is dedicated to providing our clients with timely legal updates and resources to help them make the best decisions for their residents.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa


Latest news "Companies"
02:52pALPHABET : Wing project unveils new drone delivery model in Texas
RE
02:52pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $155.6M trade of luxury Las Vegas multi-housing community closes
PU
02:52pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Statement on Fannie Mae's Commitment to Responsible Manufactured Housing Community Financing and Expansion of Tenant Site Lease Protections from Michele Evans, Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily
PU
02:52pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Kentucky American Water Launches $7.5 Million Water Main Upgrade Proj...
PU
02:52pFIRSTENERGY : Penelec Installs Equipment on Power Lines to Protect Eagles
PU
02:52pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
02:52pTHE HONEST COMPANY : Celebrates Baby2Baby's 10th Anniversary with Donation of 10 Million Products
BU
02:46pFund advisor presses EV startup Rivian on environment, human rights ahead of IPO
RE
02:44pAlpaca Audiology Acquires Main Line Audiology Consultants
GL
02:42pRACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : What Is a Web Application Firewall (WAF)?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: BHP Group, Cloudflare, Tesla, Microsoft, Targe..
2Falck Renewables S p A : Agreement for the acquisition of Falck SpA's s..
3European stocks hit 6-week highs as Nestle shines in mixed bag of earni..
4Alibaba Group : Kicks Off 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
5The Trade Desk : Launches New Advertising Partnership with Xiaomi

HOT NEWS