Associa Nevada South Hosts Legislative Update Webinar

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South will be hosting a legislative update webinar on November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Associa Nevada South is committed to helping board members lead their community with confidence. To achieve that goal, they are offering this free virtual board seminar to discuss recent legislative changes that affect community management. The webinar will be led by guest speaker Adam H. Clarkson, Esq., owner/principal of The Clarkson Law Group, P.C.

“To make effective decisions about the operations of their communities, board members need to understand changing property management laws,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Nevada South president. “Our team is dedicated to providing our clients with timely legal updates and resources to help them make the best decisions for their residents.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Andrew Fortin Associa 2147163818 afortin@associaonline.com