Associa New York Selected to Manage Four New Client Communities

10/12/2020 | 02:37pm EDT

Poughkeepsie, NY, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa New York announces the addition of four new communities to its expanding client portfolio.  

The new communities are located across the southeastern part of New York. The first, located in Suffern, NY, is a gated community of 96 units. Residents enjoy access to a pool, clubhouse, and pond. The second community, in Walden, NY, consists of 50 lake-front homes situated in a beautiful country setting. Associa New York’s third newly acquired community is a 150-home, gated community located in Monticello, NY. Residents in this Sullivan County Catskills community have access to a pool and clubhouse and enjoy close proximity to the new resort and casino, the Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark. The final addition to the Associa New York client portfolio is a 54-unit condo community located in Port Jervis, NY. 

As the new managing agent for each of these communities, Associa New York will provide excellent customer service and drive superior results for the board of directors and their valued residents. 

“The Associa New York team is honored to partner with the new communities and their boards. We are excited for the opportunity to continue to expand our services throughout New York,” stated Nancy Hastings, Associa regional vice president. “The continual growth of Associa New York’s client profile reflects their outstanding customer services, industry expertise, and ability to excellently serve the communities we manage.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
