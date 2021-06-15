Log in
News: Latest News
Associa Northern California Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in San Francisco

06/15/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
PLEASANTON, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California has been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2021. 

The Best and Brightest Companies program celebrates organizations that demonstrate a committed focus on employee engagement and enrichment. Winning companies, which were assessed by an independent research firm, are scored in a number of categories, including compensation, benefits, engagement and retention, education and development, recruitment, communication, diversity and inclusion, and more. 

Associa Northern California and other winning companies will be recognized at the virtual Best and Brightest Illuminate Business Summit on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.  

“Associa is proud to be recognized amongst this powerful community of elite business leaders in employee engagement and retention,” stated Ann Williams, CMCA® Associa regional vice president. “At Associa, we are committed to creating an employee culture where every team member is valued and part of the larger success of the entire company. We look forward to continuing to provide resources and professional opportunities that further employee advancement and strengthen the employee experience for our team members.” 

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs 

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, Portland and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization. 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

HOT NEWS