Associa Northern California Promotes Doreen Tejeda to Senior Vice President

10/05/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
Pleasanton, CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California announces the promotion of Doreen Tejeda, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to senior vice president. 

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Ms. Tejeda has been a valued member of the Associa team since 2001, most recently serving as the vice president of integrated services for Associa Northern California. In this new role, she will oversee the San Francisco and Pleasanton offices, the Associa On Call department, project services, and the reserve departments. 

Ms. Tejeda currently serves on the board of directors for her local chapter of the Community Associations Institute (CAI), as well as the CAI Stockton Education committee. 

“Since she joined Associa, Doreen has demonstrated a passion for educating and helping team members advance, a leadership quality that has truly helped our branch succeed,” stated Scott Hubbard, Associa Northern California branch president. “Her approach to management and ability to drive our team forward is an asset that we rely on daily. We look forward to watching her grow in this new role.”

Ms. Tejeda has earned the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from CAI and the Certified Manager of Community Association (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

