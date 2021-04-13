Associa Selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company

Dallas, TX, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was recently selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company, sponsored by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal.

The US Best Managed Companies program was created to acknowledge private companies for operational accomplishments, organizational achievements, and industry contributions. The 2021 designees include top U.S. businesses that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. All honorees are recognized for their purposeful leadership, vision, and the significant contributions they made to their industries, communities, workforces, and the economy.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and financial performance. As a 2021 Best Managed Company, Associa joins a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

Associa is one of 49 honorees from 23 cities across the U.S. and is recognized alongside companies from a wide range of industries. This is the second consecutive year that Associa has been honored with this achievement.

“Associa is proud to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the second consecutive year,” stated John Carona, Associa chairman and chief executive officer. “We share this outstanding achievement with every single Associa family member whose hard work and commitment played a significant role in helping earn this prestigious award. We owe our success to our employees who consistently strive for excellence for our business, our clients, and our communities.”

Mr. Carona continued, “During the uncertainty of the past year, our dedicated employees played a crucial role in successfully and safely delivering one-of-a-kind services to our clients and supporting our communities across North America. Together, we led our industry, overcame unforeseen obstacles, and emerged a stronger team.”

For more information, please visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices—strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

