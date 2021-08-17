Associa Supports Annual National Night Out Campaign

Dallas, TX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently celebrated the 38th National Night Out (NNO) campaign as a national sponsor. The event helps connect residents with local law enforcement and fosters community spirit.

National Night Out is an annual community-building movement—held on the first Tuesday in August—that enhances the relationship between neighborhoods, residents, and law enforcement, and builds a sense of community. Designed by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), the yearly campaign promotes open communication between community members and the first responders that serve them.

This year was Associa’s tenth year as the only community management firm to be a national sponsor. Associa worked closely with association board members and community leaders to facilitate safe, successful NNO events that connected residents with local law enforcement and engaged them in critical dialogue about the safety of their cities and neighborhoods. This year, Associa supported NNO events in communities across 22 different states.

Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services supported community events in Virginia and Maryland where volunteers handed out Associa Supports Kids (ASK) items, including Scout’s safety-tips coloring and activity booklets, “Safe & Strong” silicone wristbands, Child Print ID kits, foam footballs, and more.

“Our participation in NNO has always been intended to support relationship building between residents and local law enforcement in an effort to promote more vibrant communities,” stated Mac Staples, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC senior vice president. “The mission of NNO and the goal of enhancing positive interactions among neighbors is more important now than ever before.”

More than 100 residents gathered at The Oaks of Calabasas, a premier Professional Community Management (PCM)-managed community, and celebrated NNO alongside the local police department, fire department, and Malibu rescue team. Activities included face painting, balloon and caricature artists, lawn games, food trucks, and a live band performance by My Soul Shakes.

“Professional Community Management was proud to help facilitate such a successful NNO celebration at The Oaks of Calabasas,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, PCM president. “Encouraging community engagement in this way is just an extension of our dedication to making our client associations more connected, community-oriented places to call home. We would like to thank everyone who participated and look forward to continuing to support the mission of National Night Out in the future.”

