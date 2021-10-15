Associate Dominika Stephens: “GEICO Has Great Benefits, Flexible Hours and You're Surrounded by Great People”

GEICO’s Macon Regional Office Increases Starting Salaries Significantly for Many Positions, Looks to Hire Nearly 500

GEICO looks to hire nearly 500 new associates in claims, service, sales, salvage/title processing, emergency roadside help and other vital areas in Macon and significantly increased starting salaries across those positions.

GEICO offers great benefits and is looking for people who have a positive attitude, enjoy helping others and thrive in a dynamic environment.

For Macon associate Dominika Stephens, GEICO really is a family affair. Her sister has been with GEICO for four years and constantly suggested Stephens apply. But, Stephens didn’t know much about insurance and didn’t think she would actually be accepted.

That all changed four months ago. Growing fed up with her job, Stephens applied to GEICO but mostly to “get my sister off my back,” Stephens jokes.

“In reality, the application was super easy and quick, and I was called back the next day. We scheduled an interview and before I knew it, I was walking through those doors for training,” Stephens said.

While Stephens initially struggled, she advanced quickly. “I had a great trainer and I didn’t give up. GEICO also wouldn’t let me give up—they clearly wanted me to move forward in my career,” Stephens said.

“GEICO definitely throws a lot at you–but someone is always there to help. I’d stop random people in the office with questions and they’d be so helpful. I’d see names in the CC line of emails, and I’d send them questions and ask for help and they’d respond! While the process was challenging, the support was there. And one day—quite soon after I started—everything came together and now I’m thriving,” Stephens said.

After just four months, Stephens sees limitless possibilities for her future. “I have no idea where my career will go because there are so many different pathways I can take. I can go literally anywhere, but I will definitely work to be a supervisor, coach, manager, etc. I like helping people! Anything I can do to help my fellow associates is where I want to be,” Stephens said.

Stephens definitely sees herself at GEICO for the long haul. “GEICO eats a lot! We’re always having get togethers and lunches. This sounds fake, but it’s an authentic family atmosphere. When you’re in the office, it doesn’t feel like an office, it feels comfortable like an uncle’s house,” Stephens said.

Stephens’s experience is shared by many of her Macon colleagues, according to Regional Vice President Frankie Silva. “We always put our customers and associates first—we’re dedicated to ensuring each associate thrives personally and professionally. As a promote-from-within company, we’re dedicated to ensuring you can learn and advance your career in your community. It’s never been easier to join the GEICO family,” said Silva.

A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO is a stable company that was founded 85 years ago. The company’s Total Rewards benefits package includes health, dental and vision coverage, paid vacation and holidays, parental leave, and continuing education and tuition reimbursement.

When asked what she’d tell people about GEICO, Stephens answered: “I’m basically my sister now! I encourage everyone I know to apply to GEICO. The benefits and training are second to none. Every other job I’ve had felt like I was working. This feels more like a hobby. It’s flexible—I got the schedule I wanted. I love my supervisor. If you want great benefits, flexible hours, and to be surrounded by great people, apply today. You’ll truly enjoy what you’re doing because you’ll love the people you’re working with and everyone cares about your success.”

Applications are being accepted now at GEICO.jobs/Macon.

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005402/en/