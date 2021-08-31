Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Asks Employers to Rescind COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As employers continue to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates, with the support of more than 50 healthcare-related organizations, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) posted an open letter asking for the mandates to be rescinded and for vaccines to be available with fully informed and voluntary consent.



According to the AAPS statement, “The only product 'approved' by the FDA is labeled Comirnaty. It is It is said to have the same formulation as the Pfizer version, but the products are legally distinct. Comirnaty is not generally available at present, and the Pfizer product is available only under an extended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).”

Employers are apparently not, however, offering free screening for myocarditis with blood tests, ultrasound, or MRI; free treatment and paid leave if it occurs; or long-term disability insurance. Employees who incur this or other adverse events seem to be on their own. Medical exemptions are said to be available, but reportedly rarely granted. Severe adverse events including death are being reported in healthy young persons without a warning condition that might lead to an exemption, AAPS notes.



Many healthcare workers, especially those who heroically worked through the pandemic, and COVID survivors, already have demonstrated natural immunity. FDA refuses to acknowledge post-infectious immunity by providing either testing or definitions of adequate immunity based on individual antibody levels and recommends the shots regardless of immunity status, states AAPS.



Because the shots do not prevent transmission, especially of emerging variants, there is no evidence that patients will be safer. However, shortages of personnel, already acute in many places, may be worsened as experienced, dedicated staff members are fired, the letter notes. The disruption of medical careers will likely have a disparate impact on minorities, as explained by molecular biologist Dr. Christina Parks.



“Medical organizations should withdraw their support for coerced vaccination and demand expanded research into contagion control. They should support prophylactic or early treatment for COVID-19, based on the patient-physician relationship, free and open discussion, and informed consent. They should demand full transparency about adverse events and autopsies of persons dying in association with vaccination,” the letter concludes.



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has represented physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto, everything for the patient.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com