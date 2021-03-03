Association of Independent Mortgage Experts Announces 2021 Sponsorships

AIME marks continued commitment to the wholesale channel through key sponsorships for 2021

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers, revealed its 2021 sponsors consisting of industry partners committed to supporting and nurturing the continued growth of the wholesale channel. Each sponsor further pledged to receive and respond to feedback in a way that creates a culture of accountability and transparency on behalf of the broker community.

AIME recently celebrated its third anniversary as the exclusive broker destination for access to technology, resources, and an ever-expanding network of passionate loan originators, brokers, processors, mortgage lenders, and leading vendors committed to growing the channel’s reputation as the most efficient and trustworthy place for consumers to get a mortgage. AIME’s advocacy and authority in the wholesale channel have positioned independent mortgage professionals for long-term success and continue in its efforts dedicated to the growth of brokers in the mortgage industry.

The majority of this year’s sponsors include advocates that have been aligned with the association since its inception, including United Wholesale Mortgage, Homepoint, and Equity Prime Mortgage leading the way in the top tiers of sponsorship, with EPM increasing its sponsorship level to Platinum for 2021. Returning sponsors also include CF Wholesale, REMN Wholesale, AFR Wholesale, Finance of America, PRMG, Flagstar Bank, RCN Capital, Guaranty Home Mortgage, Finance of America, and Class Valuation. As consumer awareness of independent mortgage brokers increases, each sponsor is unified and uniquely positioned to assist AIME in its pursuit of advancing the message that “brokers are better” by providing brokers with flexible lending options, the best service, and continued support in the competitive housing market. This highly respected group of industry-leading organizations are aligned in their support of AIME and its mission to grow the broker channel’s market share.

“2020 was a year filled with unprecedented volume and growth for the wholesale channel and through it all, our dedicated sponsors served as true allies of the entire broker community,” said Katie Sweeney, the recently announced Chief Executive Officer at AIME. “This year’s sponsors will play a special role in further elevating our community and ensuring brokers are able to tackle consumer’s mortgage needs with the highest level of service and expertise.”

This year’s lender sponsors include:

Title Sponsor

United Wholesale Mortgage

Platinum Sponsors

Homepoint

Equity Prime Mortgage

Gold Sponsors

CF Wholesale

REMN Wholesale

Silver Sponsors

AFR Wholesale

Finance of America

PRMG

Bronze Sponsors

Flagstar Bank

RCN Capital

Longbridge Financial

AIME is also pleased to announce its 2021 sponsors include title vendor sponsor Class Valuation, platinum vendor sponsor ARIVE, and gold vendor sponsor First Look.

“AIME has big plans in 2021 – and our sponsors are the catalyst for our success, not only as a trade association but as fierce advocates for independent mortgage professionals across the country,” said Marc Summers, President of AIME. “With their ongoing support, the broker channel can continue to operate more efficiently with the flexibility and community-focused spirit that our members embody.”

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME has a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2021.

For additional information regarding the benefits associated with an AIME membership, as well as wholesale-focused lenders and vendors interested in sponsoring AIME, visit www.AIMEGroup.com.

