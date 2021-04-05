Association of Independent Mortgage Experts : Awards Its 2nd Annual AIME Broker Rankings

AIME Broker Rankings highlights the achievements of originators in the broker channel

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) salutes the achievements of the wholesale mortgage channel with its second annual AIME Broker Rankings. The Rankings recognize the top-producing and most accomplished independent mortgage brokers and brokerages in the wholesale channel, which are often overlooked in traditional industry rankings.

AIME is once again presenting its Broker Rankings as a tribute to the immense growth and development countless independent mortgage brokers and countless other wholesale professionals have championed over the course of 2020 despite unprecedented circumstances.

This year’s national rankings include the Top 1% of Loan Originators for Purchase Units, the Top 1% of Loan Originators for Refinance Units, the Top 1% of Loan Originators for Total Units and the Top 1% of Brokerages for Total Loan Units, which will showcase the 2020 successes of the independent loan originator and wholesale brokerages. The results were compiled using aggregated sources of third-party data and verified by leading mortgage data source, MMI, to rank brokerages by loan unit production.

“AIME is committed to acknowledging the great work that has been done by independent mortgage brokers the past year in expanding consumer access to homeownership,” said Katie Sweeney, CEO of AIME. “We expect Broker Rankings to only become bigger with each passing year as the wholesale channel continues to grow with more originators and support staff joining the broker community.”

Broker market share continued to climb throughout 2020 and served as a clear indication of growing consumer confidence in the wholesale channel. AIME believes one of the best ways to acknowledge the success of the independent mortgage broker community is by identifying some of the best and brightest professionals in the industry. This recognition not only is meant to serve as a testament to the growth of the wholesale channel but also as a reminder of the superior service brokers provide in hopes of attracting more talent to the field.

“Brokers are diligent about serving their local communities and often don’t receive national recognition for their efforts,” said Marc Summers, president of AIME. “Broker Rankings was created specifically to highlight their achievements and bring visibility to the originators who go above and beyond to serve local borrowers.”

All of the ranked brokerages and originators will receive digital assets, certificates and exclusive Broker Rankings swag to share their accomplishments with their networks. The Top 10 National Brokerages will be publicly listed, while in order to allow the focus to remain on the individual achievements of each additional awardee, rankings will not be listed publicly, but each brokerage and originator will be individually notified of their Broker Ranking category award.

To learn more about the specific categories for this year’s AIME Broker Rankings please visit https://aimegroup.com/broker-rankings/.

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME has a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2021.

For additional information regarding the benefits associated with an AIME membership, as well as wholesale-focused lenders and vendors interested in sponsoring AIME, visit www.AIMEGroup.com.

