Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces Transitions and Awards

MEDFORD, Ore., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its virtual annual conference, concluded in June, AIRA announced the following leadership transitions and awards:

Michael R. Lastowski, Duane Morris LLP, Wilmington, DE named president, succeeding David Bart, CIRA, CDBV, RSM US LLP, Chicago. Mr. Bart assumes the role of chairman from Brian Ryniker, CIRA, RK Consultants LLC, Sea Cliff, NY, who remains an AIRA board member.

Emanuel M. Katten Award

Emanuel M. Katten was a founding member of AIRA's predecessor organization. He was instrumental in the development of the CIRA program and other association and professional initiatives.

In recognition of Manny's legacy, annually, AIRA conveys its Emanuel M. Katten Award to an AIRA member with a history of outstanding service to the association and a substantial contribution to the profession. This year's honoree is David S. Mork, CIRA, Arizsota Business Consulting Company, Sun Lakes, AZ. Mr. Mork, like Mr. Katten, is a founding member of the association.

In addition, the association recognized Robert Swartz, CIRA, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Boston, MA, for his contributions to the CIRA program and named Mr. Swartz and Mychal Harrison, Huron Consulting, New York, NY, to its board earlier this year.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org . For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference .

