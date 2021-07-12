Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces Transitions and Awards

07/12/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDFORD, Ore., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its virtual annual conference, concluded in June, AIRA announced the following leadership transitions and awards:

Michael R. Lastowski, Duane Morris LLP, Wilmington, DE named president, succeeding David Bart, CIRA, CDBV, RSM US LLP, Chicago.  Mr. Bart assumes the role of chairman from Brian Ryniker, CIRA, RK Consultants LLC, Sea Cliff, NY, who remains an AIRA board member.

Emanuel M. Katten Award

Emanuel M. Katten was a founding member of AIRA's predecessor organization. He was instrumental in the development of the CIRA program and other association and professional initiatives.

In recognition of Manny's legacy, annually, AIRA conveys its Emanuel M. Katten Award to an AIRA member with a history of outstanding service to the association and a substantial contribution to the profession.  This year's honoree is David S. Mork, CIRA, Arizsota Business Consulting Company, Sun Lakes, AZ.  Mr. Mork, like Mr. Katten, is a founding member of the association.

In addition, the association recognized Robert Swartz, CIRA, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Boston, MA, for his contributions to the CIRA program and named Mr. Swartz and Mychal Harrison, Huron Consulting, New York, NY, to its board earlier this year.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs.  For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org.  For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/association-of-insolvency-and-restructuring-advisors-announces-transitions-and-awards-301328979.html

SOURCE Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:39aSUPPLY STRUGGLES, NOT JUST DEMAND, ARE FUELLING LNG'S PRICE SURGE : Russell
RE
12:38aEVEREST MEDICINES  : Announces Strategic Commercial Partnership with Global Technology Company, Tencent
PR
12:38aTECHNICAL REPORT  : GaN Trench Etching and Sidewall Angle Control for Vertical Power Device
PU
12:34aTECHNICAL REPORT  : Next-generation GaAs VCSEL Plasma Etch Process Technology
PU
12:32aHandful of cities driving urban greenhouse gas emissions - study
RE
12:31aMalaysia end-June palm oil stocks rose 2.8% to 1.61 mln T - MPOB
RE
12:27aAMAZON COM  : online store down for many users globally
RE
12:26aGold dips as dollar claws up, equities firm
RE
12:26aPENN VIRGINIA  : Strategic Eagle Ford Acquisition
PU
12:26aHSBC lands Malaysia's first Green Trade Financing in Cocoa Sourcing
PU
Latest news "Companies"