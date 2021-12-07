Log in
Astadia Joins AWS Public Sector Partner Program

12/07/2021 | 10:04am EST
The mainframe-to-cloud experts at Astadia to further serve government space, education, and nonprofit organizations by participating in the AWS Public Sector Partner Program

Astadia, a leading mainframe migration software company, joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program (PSP), which recognizes AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions and experience across government, space, education, and nonprofits around the world.

By joining the PSP, Astadia becomes part of a selected group of Partners helping organizations in the public sector overcome their technology challenges and deliver quality services to support their missions in increasingly dynamic and complex environments.

"Astadia’s newly acquired acceptance into the AWS Public Sector Partner program further validates our continuous efforts and unique solutions to support public organizations in accelerating their mainframe-to-cloud journey. Government, education, nonprofit, and healthcare organizations face unique challenges to accomplish their core missions. Together with AWS, we enable them to be more competitive and serve citizens more effectively by moving them to the cloud in unprecedented timeframes and with minimum cost and risk,” – Scott G. Silk, Astadia’s Chairman and CEO.

Astadia provides clients with a complete mainframe to cloud range of refactoring and replatforming solutions, automating the migration of mainframe-based applications to programming languages like Java or C# and to leading relational databases. Earlier this year, the company announced the availability of the Astadia Migration Factory, a world-class toolset that industrializes the refactoring of legacy workloads, simplifies the migration of databases, and enables a holistic and automated approach to testing the end-to-end migration process.

With Astadia on AWS, organizations in the public sector can:

  • Request a rapid assessment providing a roadmap and an estimated cost to move their mainframe workloads to a distributed platform. This includes a variety of options such as the migration method, comprehensive testing, DevOps concepts, and support options.
  • Perform code transformation from multiple sources (z/OS, z/VSE, CICS, IMS, Assembler, JCL, COBOL, Natural, ADS, Fortran, REXX) to modern platforms
  • Migrate legacy databases and files (Db2, Adabas, IDMS, IMS DB, VSAM, GDGs) to AWS
  • License the Astadia Migration Factory that accelerates and industrializes the process of migrating and testing legacy applications

Some of the organizations in the public sector that have already modernized their systems or migrated to the cloud with Astadia include the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Unemployment Insurance Program, U.S. Air Force, City of Miami, Jefferson County, Northeastern University, Government of Alberta, Ministry of Finance in France, State of New Mexico – Tax Authorities and Cook Children’s Hospital.

Additional resources:

Take advantage of Astadia’s free mainframe-to-cloud modernization resources, where we assist our clients as they plan and move into a safe and secure, high performance, cloud environment.

>> Get Astadia’s mainframe-to-cloud resources
>> Find Astadia on the AWS Marketplace:

About Astadia

Astadia is the market leading mainframe modernization software, consulting and systems integration boutique. We specialize in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms. With more than 30 years of experience, over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for their deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations and testing at scale. Learn more on http://www.astadia.com.


© Business Wire 2021
