Astadia Welcomes Bob Ellsworth to its Board of Directors

01/18/2022 | 10:11am EST
Astadia, a leading mainframe to cloud company, announced the expansion of its board of directors and appointment of Bob Ellsworth.

Mr. Ellsworth has over 50 years of experience in Information Technology and has held a number of executive management roles in technology companies such as Amdahl Corporation and Microsoft. Most recently, he acted as WW Director Mainframe Transformation at Microsoft, where he spent most of his career.

I am thrilled to welcome Bob Ellsworth to the Astadia Board as we continue to expand the company’s board of directors and enhance our corporate presence in the mainframe to cloud markets," said Scott G. Silk, Chairman and CEO of Astadia. "Mr. Ellsworth is a pioneer in the mainframe modernization space, with unique experience in mainframe transformation and leveraging strategic partnerships, which makes him exceptionally qualified to further advance the mission of Astadia.”

Over the past 20+ years at Microsoft, Mr. Ellsworth has worked in multiple organizations including the Windows Server team, Enterprise Partner Group, One Commercial Partner and Azure Apps and Infrastructure Solutions, leading teams focused on numerous technologies and workloads (Windows Server, SQL Server, Compete (Infrastructure, Application Platform, Enterprise Modernization), Database Migration, VMware Migration, SAP, Dynamics, Office 365, Blockchain, and Mainframe Transformation.

“I am honored to be joining the Astadia board and look forward to working with an exceptional team in supporting enterprises and government organizations on their mainframe-to-cloud journey,” said Mr. Ellsworth.

Astadia has recently announced the company’s 2022 outlook, with board expansion and new strategic partnerships being two drivers supporting its growth strategy.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market-leading mainframe to cloud software, consulting and systems integration boutique. We specialize in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms. With more than 30 years of experience, over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for their deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations at scale and in unprecedented timeframes. Learn more on http://www.astadia.com.


© Business Wire 2022
