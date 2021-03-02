Log in
Astadia : Publishes Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud Guide

03/02/2021 | 10:14am EST
Mainframe Application Migrations to the Cloud

We’re excited to add Red Hat OpenShift & IBM Cloud to our list of supported Platforms”

Astadia announces the release of the Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud mainframe platform migration Guide. The focus of this guide is UNISYS (NYSE:UIS) mainframe computers, and all application software & databases in use on these mainframes. This guide will assist business and IT professionals as they prepare project plans and project teams, executing plans to move mainframe-based application portfolios and databases to Red Hat’s OpenShift on the IBM Cloud.

“Many of the clients we advise have a “Cloud First” strategy for deploying all business applications. Since most critical information systems operate on mainframe computers, Astadia has published Guides on how to move mainframe applications and databases to all of the popular Cloud Platforms,” said Scott G. Silk, Chairman and CEO. “Astadia is excited to add the UNISYS mainframe-to-Red Hat OpenShift for IBM Cloud Guide to its Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization series, where we assist our clients as they move to a safe and secure high-performance cloud environment. Astadia experts have thoroughly documented the Software Migration Life Cycle for moving large applications and databases from UNISYS and IBM mainframe computers to Cloud Platforms. We’re excited to add Red Hat’s OpenShift & IBM Cloud to our list of supported Platforms.” said Mr. Silk.

This new Guide is a part of Astadia’s FREE Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization series.

This series covers all IBM and UNISYS mainframes, and all popular target Cloud Platforms.

In addition to the reference architecture diagrams, this comprehensive guide includes various techniques and methodologies that may be used in forming a complete and effective Legacy Modernization plan. The document analyzes the important role of the mainframe platform, and how it continues to run the mission-critical information systems of many organizations.

In this Mainframe-to-Cloud Migration Guide, readers will explore 50+ pages of:

  • Why migrate IBM & UNISYS applications & databases to the Cloud?
  • The challenges associated with mainframe migrations
  • An overview of the IBM & UNISYS mainframe software environments
  • Detailed diagrams of mainframe software mappings to the Red Hat OpenShift Platform
  • Programming languages & database translation tables
  • An overview of Red Hat OpenShift on the IBM Cloud Platform

The Mainframe-to-Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud Guide is FREE, and may be downloaded.

Click on this link to view the FREE Astadia Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization Series.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market leading mainframe modernization consulting and systems integration boutique. A worldwide IT consulting firm, we specialize in moving IBM and UNISYS mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms. In fact, we were recently named Microsoft’s Mainframe-to-Azure partner of the year. Clients select Astadia for the following reasons: mainframe-to-cloud market focus, 28 years of mainframe experience, and a hybrid Agile READI methodology. Upon project completion, clients often select Astadia to manage their cloud environment as well. We have successfully completed over 200 mainframe modernization projects and are recognized industrywide as the mainframe-to-cloud experts.

For more information about Astadia, please visit http://www.astadia.com and follow Astadia at @AstadiaInc, Facebook/AstadiaInc and LinkedIn/Astadia.

Astadia is a registered trademark of Astadia, Inc.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, JBoss, OpenShift, Ansible, CloudForms, Ceph, and Gluster are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

IBM, DB2, and IBM Cloud are registered trademarks of IBM, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Unisys, ClearPath, and Burroughs are registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
