AstraZeneca Ranked in the Top Position Among the Best Companies to Work for in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq

01/12/2021
AstraZeneca Near East, an affiliate of the multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, has been recently recognized among the best places to work in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq. The company succeeded in cultivating an environment where employees feel they are welcome and their contributions are valued. Best Places to Work is an international certification program providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

“At AstraZeneca, being a great place to work is a commitment to our society and our people. We recognize that our people are our greatest asset and we commit to ensuring that everyone who chooses to work at our company can reach their full potential, perform at their best and make a valued contribution to the enterprise” said Rami Scandar, Country President Near East & Maghreb.

“It’s about attracting and retaining people with the right skills who share our values. AstraZeneca has a culture shaped by its’ people which is high performing, vibrant and collaborative and provides the opportunity to learn and develop in an inclusive environment, which is all about having a voice and valuing the differences of others” said Noha Zannoun, HR Director Near East & Maghreb.

“Congratulations to the amazing AZ Lebanon Team! This award proves once again that Lebanon team can make the best out of any circumstances, through living AZ Values and being the core of such a healthy and awesome Culture; a Culture that sets us apart among all pharma companies in Lebanon, and is our major competitive advantage.” said Agnar Aboujaoude, Commercial Manager Lebanon.

“At AZ Jordan, our employees are the innovators and the entrepreneurs who are inspired by the important work they do, that is pushing to cover the unmet needs of the customers through science, and help to improve the health and lives of millions of patients across the country. The summit of success is not reached in a single leap, but in a series of determined steps through determined people” said Dissi Abdul Kareem, Country Director Jordan

“At AZ Iraq, our major asset is our people, who learn what a real business is, think independently, be creative and push themselves out of their comfort zones. All the credit goes to the line managers and cross functional teams who have nurtured a strong culture of value, dedicated to building an open and trustful organization that instills a culture of development and embraces diversity” said Ayman Rahhal, Country Director Iraq.

"AstraZeneca Near East invested a lot of effort in building a rewarding, transparent workplace culture where the employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their peers, leaders, and in their roles” said Hamza Idrissi, global program Manager.

Every year, more than 250 organizations across the Middle East partner with the Best Places to Work organization to assess their workplace culture and get certified as an employer of choice.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM
“Best Places To Work” is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. Every year, the program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world through a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework which reflects the very latest in workplace trends focusing on 8 Workplace factors including leadership, HR & people policies, compensation, benefits, teamwork & relationships, employee engagement, workplace & procedures and corporate social responsibility.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2021
