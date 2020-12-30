Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AstraZeneca aims for swift approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

12/30/2020 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield

By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it is working to offer its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazilians as soon as possible, seeking regulatory approval in Brazil after authorization in the UK.

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. The U.K. approval offers hope to Brazil, which has made the cheap and sturdy British vaccine the cornerstone of its widely criticized vaccine plan.

President Jair Bolsonaro, a prominent coronavirus skeptic who has said he will not take any COVID-19 vaccine, is under pressure to speed up Brazil's rollout, as regional peers Mexico and Chile have already begun immunizations.

The Fiocruz biomedical institute, overseen by the federal government, has partnered with AstraZeneca on trials and production of its vaccine, with plans to buy 100 million doses for the government by June and eventually produce it locally.

Fiocruz said it will seek approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine on Jan. 15. Health Ministry officials say nationwide vaccinations could begin Jan. 20 in a best-case scenario.

In its statement, AstraZeneca said it would keep up the ongoing submission of its late-stage trial results in order to seek full regulatory approval, but made no mention of seeking emergency use approval: a process that vaccine maker Pfizer Inc has described as cumbersome in Brazil.

The U.K. approval may add to pressure on Brazilian health regulator Anvisa to expedite its own approval processes.

Anvisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While some vaccines, such as Pfizer's COVID-19 shot, must be supercooled to -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit), the AstraZeneca vaccine only needs normal refrigeration, making it a more robust candidate for developing countries such as Brazil.

(Reporting by Eduardo SimoesWriting by Gabriel StargardterEditing by Brad Haynes, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.32% 6.3772 Delayed Quote.42.66%
PFIZER INC. 0.22% 37.16 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22aOil prices up on weaker dollar and lower inventories
RE
10:22aChina commerce ministry says china is willing to actively cooperate with all sides including the u.s. and the eu to achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win
RE
10:20aChina commerce ministry says china-eu agreement sends signal to make pie bigger to benefit all
RE
10:20aChina commerce ministry says china wants on basis of equality and mutual respect enhance engagement with the u.s. and properly handle differences
RE
10:19aUMWELTBUNDESAMT : CO2 pricing for emissions in heating and transport sectors to start in new year in Germany
PU
10:16aUK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
RE
10:15aChicago-Area Business Activity Increases in December -- MNI Indicators
DJ
10:14aChina commerce ministry says china attaches great importance to the protection of workers’ rights, the law clearly prohibits forced labour
RE
10:10aAstraZeneca aims for swift approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil
RE
10:09aChina says EU investment deal gives legally binding market access commitments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices up on weaker dollar and lower inventories
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ