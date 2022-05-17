Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AstraZeneca bolsters COVID therapeutics with RQ Bio deal

05/17/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) -AstraZeneca is paying up to $157 million, plus royalties, for an exclusive licence to develop and sell a set of pre-clinical COVID antibody therapies developed by RQ Bio, the London-based biotech said on Tuesday.

The experimental antibody therapies include those designed to target people with compromised immune systems - such as AstraZeneca's own antibody cocktail, Evusheld, which is already approved in multiple countries,

AstraZeneca recently signalled its interest in beefing up its roster of immune-focused therapies after carving out a new reporting unit in its quarterly reports entitled "Vaccines & Immune Therapies" that include its COVID products.

The company is banking Evusheld to partially offset its rapidly shrinking sales of its COVID vaccine, which was its second bestseller last year but has struggled to compete with rivals made by Pfizer and Moderna, and has hit setbacks with production, rare side-effects and relatively limited shelf life.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Twitter @NatalieGrover; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/16Sweden's plans for NATO membership hit snag as Turkey says no
RE
05/16Chicago wheat surges to daily trading limit as India bans exports
RE
05/16Sweden's plans for NATO membership hit snag as Turkey says no
RE
05/16France's Macron picks Elisabeth Borne as new prime minister
RE
05/16Sterling steadies as BoE's Bailey says inflation is 'bad situation'
RE
05/16Aircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal
RE
05/16Mexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1.6%…
RE
05/16Democratic frontrunner in Pennsylvania Senate primary to skip rally after stroke
RE
05/16Brazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
05/16Brazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2French group Thales buys two cybersecurity firms
3MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
4Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Ve..
5Oil settles higher on demand optimism, gasoline strength

HOT NEWS