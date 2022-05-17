Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AstraZeneca boosts COVID portfolio with RQ Bio deal

05/17/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca moved to bolster its COVID-19 portfolio of antibodies on Tuesday with a $157 million licensing deal for experimental therapies developed by newly-launched biotech RQ Bio.

In addition to the initial sum, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker faces possible royalty payments as part of the exclusive licence to develop pre-clinical COVID antibodies engineered by RQ Bio, the start-up said. AstraZeneca announced the deal but not its size.

The antibodies include those designed to target people with compromised immune systems - such as AstraZeneca's own antibody cocktail, Evusheld, which has already been approved in multiple countries.

The deal gives AstraZeneca the rights to develop and sell six antibodies, none of which has been tested in humans so far, RQ Bio CEO Hugo Fry said in an interview with Reuters.

In lab studies, the antibodies have been shown to work against all known variants, including Omicron, he said.

Access to a fresh crop of COVID antibodies will bolster AstraZeneca's COVID portfolio, which is expecting to see a rapid decline in COVID vaccine sales in 2022.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's vaccine was its second bestseller last year, but it has struggled to compete with rivals made by Pfizer and Moderna, and has hit setbacks with production, rare side-effects and relatively limited shelf life.

AstraZeneca's Evusheld - which is designed to prevent symptomatic COVID infections in people who are unable to derive maximum benefit from vaccines - is expected to partially offset waning vaccine sales.

It has been possible to manufacture antibodies - proteins that latch on to thwart the body's assailants both foreign (such as viruses and bacteria) and domestic (like cancer cells) - for some time.

Their use, however, has been limited to relatively niche conditions, such as patients with certain cancers, Fry said.

More recently, and particularly as the COVID crisis unfolded, the scientific understanding of what antibodies can do and the ability to make them cheaply and consistently has increased.

"We're at this tipping point now...where you can use them a lot more broadly," said Fry.

RQ Bio is hoping to capitalise on this opportunity as scientists anticipate recurrent anti-COVID shots.

Founded by scientists formerly on Britain's COVID antibody taskforce - the company launched on Tuesday with funding from the AstraZeneca deal. It aims to make antibodies for vulnerable people at risk of severe disease or death from a range of viral infections.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Twitter @NatalieGrover; editing by Jason Neely, Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

By Natalie Grover


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01aChina Southern says delivery timetable for Boeing 737 MAX jets not confirmed
RE
04:57aJapan to allow limited tour groups from May as step to full re-opening
RE
04:56aEthiopia, World Bank agree $300 million grant for reconstruction
RE
04:55aCeo of spain's caixabank says we are not considering any m&a tra…
RE
04:53aTight Labor Market Supports Back-to-Back UK Rate Rises
DJ
04:51aSouth African retailer Pick n Pay reports higher annual earnings
RE
04:51aNYSE-owner ICE sells stake in Euroclear to govt-owned European companies
RE
04:50aClashes rock Tripoli as Bashagha forced from capital
RE
04:50aClashes rock Tripoli as Bashagha forced from capital
RE
04:47aBeijing's retail, industry upended by COVID restrictions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Marketmind: Apocalypse now?
3UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5Musk says Twitter has to show spam accounts less than 5% for deal to mo..

HOT NEWS