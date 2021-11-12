Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AstraZeneca vaccine turns profitable, drugmaker banking on new orders

11/12/2021 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A company logo is seen at the AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield

(Reuters) -AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine made a small contribution to earnings in the third quarter and it expects the shot to move to "modest profitability" on new orders after the drugmaker on Friday posted $1.05 billion in vaccine sales for the period.

The Anglo-Swedish company, which has said will not make a profit from the cheap and easy-to-use shot during the pandemic, this week unveiled plans to set up a separate unit for vaccines and antibody treatments to focus on its coronavirus efforts.

Total revenue jumped 47% to $9.74 billion for the three months to September on a constant-currency basis, while core earnings came in at $1.08 per share, the company said, with the vaccine, Vaxzevria, contributing one cent to the profit.

The addition of rare-disease specialist Alexion from July 21, thanks to a $39 billion deal agreed almost a year ago, also boosted sales.

Analysts on average were expecting profit of $1.28 per share on sales of $9.4 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Some of the company's core treatments for cancer, rare-diseases and heart conditions disappointed, with lower-than-expected growth in sales of lung cancer drug Tagrisso due to price cuts in China.

However, established asthma drug Symbicort recorded a strong performance in emerging markets, with sales overall up 13% at $676 million in the quarter. Revenues of the best-seller Tagrisso rose 8% to $1.25 billion.

AstraZeneca said the limited profit from the vaccine in the fourth quarter would make up for costs related to its antibody cocktail for preventing and treating COVID-19, as it stuck with its overall forecasts for the year.

Rival Pfizer this month forecast 2021 and 2022 sales from its COVID-19 vaccine of at least $65 billion overall, topping estimates. However, Moderna slashed its 2021 sales outlook for its shot by as much as $5 billion, on production hiccups.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in FrankfurtEditing by Mark Potter, Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aDollar climbs for a 3rd day as short-end U.S. yields rise
RE
03:00aAstraZeneca vaccine turns profitable, drugmaker banking on new orders
RE
02:58aOil prices on track for weekly dip as dollar firms
RE
02:55aSupply chain bottleneck to linger through 2022, says ECB's Rehn
RE
02:52aEquinor's Sverdrup oilfield back at full capacity after outage
RE
02:52aIMF says working to bring new Chad program to board as soon as possible
RE
02:48aSingapore issues request for proposals for electricity imports
RE
02:48aGlencore assurances on Chad pave way for IMF lending program -sources
RE
02:43aChina blue-chips fall as property policy easing hopes fade
RE
02:43aHapag-Lloyd nine-month net profit soars 10-fold on record freight rates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
2Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever
3POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Development partner update
4Hapag-Lloyd nine-month net profit soars 10-fold on record freight rates
5Richemont looks for investors for Yoox business as jewelry sales shine

HOT NEWS