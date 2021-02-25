Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

Astrazeneca denies vaccine delivery shortfall to EU, Italy - paper

02/25/2021 | 01:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Stevenage

MILAN (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will deliver 180 million COVID-19 vaccines to Europe in the second quarter, of which 20 million to Italy, the head of its Italian unit was quoted as saying on Thursday, dismissing reports of a possible shortfall.

Lorenzo Wittum, the CEO and chairman of Astrazeneca in Italy, told daily Il Corriere della Sera in an interview Italy would receive more than 5 million shots by the end of March, fewer than the 8 million previously agreed, leading to a total of 25 million doses by June.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an EU official directly involved in talks with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, that AstraZeneca expected to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply the European Union in the second quarter.

Wittum also said the pharmaceutical company was considering the possibility of administering a third dose and was working on new versions of the vaccine.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2021
