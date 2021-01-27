Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Astute Expands Leadership Team to Drive Outstanding Customer Experience and Rapid Growth Initiatives

01/27/2021 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After its recent acquisition of iPerceptions and Socialbakers, Astute continues momentum, hiring Zarnaz Arlia as CMO and naming Shellie Vornhagen as CXO

Astute, Inc. (“Astute”), a leading customer engagement platform, announces Zarnaz Arlia as Chief Marketing Officer and Shellie Vornhagen as Chief Customer Experience Officer. In their new roles, Arlia and Vornhagen will lead Astute’s efforts to bring together marketing, care and commerce experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005623/en/

Zarnaz Arlia named CMO of Astute, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Zarnaz Arlia named CMO of Astute, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

As CMO, Arlia will be based in San Francisco and oversee the integration of Astute’s marketing organization with recent acquisitions of iPerceptions and Socialbakers. Arlia comes to Astute with 20+ years of experience leading marketing teams at a number of technology companies, including Adobe, Neustar, and Sitecore.

"My goal as the leader of Astute's marketing organization is to build a high-performing organization that will drive awareness and expand the customer base," said Arlia, "We want to shape customer experience from the inception phase all the way to the purchase phase -- and then create an infinite loop of customer experiences that inspire them to come back again and again.”

Vornhagen most recently served as the SVP of Marketing and Client Services for Astute. Vornhagen came to Astute from Oracle where she led global market strategy for Oracle’s retail business unit. As CXO, Vornhagen, who is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, will play a key role in the company’s overall business strategy and will focus on building an unparalleled end-to-end customer experience for Astute’s clients.

“Today more than ever experience is the key differentiator for businesses,” said Vornhagen. “I’m excited and honored to move into the role of Chief Customer Experience Officer at such an exciting time for the company. Just as Astute is dedicated to empowering brands to have outstanding interactions with their consumers, we must keep the experiences we deliver to our customers as a core focus as we continue to grow our business.”

After the events of 2020, Astute has seen a widening gap across all industries in customer expectations versus the experiences they are having with brands. There is a clear disparity between what people expect from their engagements with a brand versus what the brand is capable of delivering. As consumers demand more, the lines between customer care, customer experience and marketing have become increasingly blurred.

Brands are searching for the most effective solutions to help close the gap in customer experience. Astute’s customer engagement platform is designed to do just that -- giving brands the ability to delight customers across every touch point in the customer journey.

“As we advance on our goal to be the go-to platform for Customer Experience, we need the right leaders in place to enable our ambitious growth efforts. Shellie and Zarnaz will both play a key role in ensuring that our customers and our customer’s customers remain priority number one,” said Astute CEO Mark Zablan. “They are exceptional leaders who know how to engage customers and drive growth.”


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:04aROME WASN'T BUILT IN A DAY : SFDR's Past, Present, and Future
PU
10:04aRISE WITH SAP : “Game Changer” for Customers Becoming Intelligent Enterprises
PU
10:04aRISE TO THE CHALLENGE : A Journey Made Possible Through Partnerships
PU
10:04aREGENCY CENTERS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:04aSAP : Accelerating Innovation, Speed, and Agility with RISE with SAP
PU
10:04aSAP : Simplifying the Journey to the Cloud for HR
PU
10:04aWALMART : We've Spent the Past Year Preparing with CDC and Others to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines
PU
10:04aSTATE STREET : Investor Confidence Decreased in January by 3.8 Points to 100.7
PU
10:04aBELCAMPO MEAT CO. : Debuts New Bone Broth Subscriptions at All Restaurant Locations
BU
10:04aOCEANA REACTS : President Biden to Pause Leasing for New Offshore Drilling
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover
3CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : THE BIG SHORT: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk
4PLUG POWER INC. : Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
5STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. : STMICRO : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ