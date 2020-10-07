Astute President Receives Columbus Smart 50 Award

Astute, Inc. (“Astute”) a leading customer engagement and Voice of the Customer (“VoC”) platform, today announced that its president, Alex George, has been recognized by Smart Business as a top executive through the Columbus Smart 50 Awards. Since 2014, Smart Business Magazine’s Columbus Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the 50 smartest companies in the Central Ohio region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations.

“I’m honored to be recognized among Ohio’s brightest executives,” said Alex George, President and Chief Technology Officer, Astute. “This award is a testament to our company’s commitment to pushing boundaries in a rapidly shifting marketplace in order to drive technological innovations that transform how our customers engage with the world.”

Since joining Astute in 2010, Alex’s approach to innovating new solutions combines the organization's understanding of customer needs with his own careful vigilance of the latest trends. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, his leadership has allowed Astute to grow by recognizing new market demands and delivering solutions swiftly to meet them. Under his leadership, the company also recently acquired iperceptions and Socialbakers, allowing the company to better serve its customers.

“We’re proud to recognize executives like Alex for their ability to effectively build and lead innovative organizations,” said Dustin Klein, Publisher and Chief Content Officer, Smart Business. “We hope Alex’s ability to innovate, both individually and through cultures of innovation, serves as an inspiration for other leaders.”

The Columbus Smart 50 Award winners represent a wide range of companies and industries in the central Ohio area and are chosen by a peer-led review panel.

About Astute

Astute is a full-service end-to-end customer engagement platform for the world’s largest global brands. Astute unifies all first-party data across the customer journey, offering AI-driven customer self-service, agent desktop CRM, social media management, and powerful Voice of the Customer tracking and analytics. No matter how customers choose to engage, Astute elevates the interaction while capturing invaluable first-party data to improve the journey. Winner of the 2020 Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company and CUSTOMER Magazine’s 2020 Contact Center Technology Award, Astute’s commitment to innovating the customer experience is well-recognized in the market.

