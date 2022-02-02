Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asurio, Inc. Announces Fast-Track Capability to Transition MobileEyes System Inspector Software Users to BirdDog Inspection Software

02/02/2022 | 03:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurio, Inc. (www.asurio.com), developers of the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System, today announced it has developed a fast-track process to help users of MobileEyes System Inspector software quickly & easily transition to BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection Software. Asurio has developed this offering in response to the announcement that MobileEyes Corp. is discontinuing its MobileEyes System Inspector software as of June 2022. This fast-track software migration capability makes the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection Software the best MobileEyes System Inspector alternative.

The BirdDog Inspection System is powerful, configurable, life safety inspection software that’s designed for industries & organizations that need to conduct inspections for fire life safety, government requirements & more. Configurable for national, regional & local fire safety inspection standards, the BirdDog Inspection System automates & streamlines the facility inspection process, and also manages, shares & reports on inspection data & inspection results.

Given that MobileEyesSystem Inspector software is being discontinued as of June 1, 2022, fire life safety contractors using MobileEyes System Inspector will need to transition to new software prior to June 1, 2022. To facilitate this, Asurio, Inc. has developed a fast-track process for life safety contractors to migrate from MobileEyes System Inspector to BirdDog Inspection Software.

For life safety contractors looking for the best MobileEyes System Inspector alternative, Asurio is offering the following migration support:
 1)  Fast-tracked Inspection Data Migration: The Asurio team has developed a process for quickly and efficiently migrating a fire contractor’s specific inspection data from MobileEyes System Inspector to the BirdDog Inspection System.
 2) Multiple Training Options: New users can get up to speed on using the BirdDog Inspection System in 3 ways: 1) In-person or virtual training with a BirdDog trainer; 2) Helpful “how-to” videos; and 3) Asurio’s tech support department.
 3) Support from Asurio’s In-house Forms Team: Asurio is unique in that it has a dedicated inspection forms team to provide BirdDog users with the inspection forms they need;
 4) Asurio Customer Success Program: Asurio offers an innovative Customer Success Program that involves Asurio representatives reaching out to customers to help them maximize their use of the BirdDog Inspection System, not just at the beginning, but over time…and more.

“For fire safety contractors who have to migrate off of MobileEyes System Inspector by June 1, 2022, time is of the essence,” said Asurio General Manager Jack Coffelt. “Given that the Asurio team has developed a fast-track process to help fire safety contractors efficiently migrate from MobileEyes System Inspector, the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection System truly is the best MobileEyes System Inspector alternative.”

About Asurio, Inc. & BirdDog Life Safety Inspection Software
Asurio, Inc. is a USA-based software company that offers the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System. BirdDog is one of the more powerful & versatile inspection & data collection systems on the market today. Asurio has a special expertise in fire-life safety inspections for commercial buildings, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and more. However, the BirdDog system can be configured to inspect and/or collect data for virtually any industry. In addition, Asurio, Inc. is a Microsoft partner, and hosts its cloud-based BirdDog inspection software on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing solution, resulting in world-class 24/7 reliability and security. Asurio, Inc. can be reached at: www.asurio.com, or 877.444.1488.

Media Contact: Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR – Denver
303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:52pKey information relating to the proposed cash dividend (based on the profit for 2021) to be paid by Protector Forsikring ASA
AQ
03:51pCompany faces criminal charges over pipeline explosion
AQ
03:51pAYR WELLNESS TO HOLD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 17, 2022 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET
GL
03:51pAYR WELLNESS TO HOLD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 17, 2022 AT 8 : 30 a.m. ET
GL
03:50pTexas utility provider forecasts high energy demand for storm through Sunday
RE
03:50pKey information relating to the declared cash dividend to be paid by Protector Forsikring ASA
AQ
03:50p2021 : CR 87.3%, earnings per share NOK 15
AQ
03:49pU.S. dollar falls on weak private jobs data; euro up as inflation perks up
RE
03:49pTEXTRON : Bell Completes Successful Demonstration for NASA SIO Extension in Collaboration with Hillwood and Northwest ISD
PU
03:49pUS LNG sector to pitch gas deals for Europe
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2How to invest for inflationary times
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
4Stocks extend gains on strong U.S. earnings, weak economic reports
5Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..

HOT NEWS