Asymmetric monetary policy rules for the euro area and the US

Non-technical summary

The debate about asymmetric monetary policy frameworks has recently intensi ed. It has centred around two questions. Have central banks so far responded asymmetrically to macroeconomic conditions? And, should central bank respond asymmetrically?

In the euro area the debate on the degree of asymmetry of the ECB's price stability framework goes back to the early days of monetary union and has recently re-emerged.1 For instance, Rostagno et al. (2019) estimate policy rules for the ECB over the period 1999-2008 and Paloviita et al. (2021) over the period 1999-2014. They nd evidence of asymmetric policy responses, with more forceful reactions to ination overshooting than undershooting. Rostagno et al. (2019) argue that this asymmetric response is the outcome of the ECB's framework as adopted in 1998 and clari ed in 2003: it features a de nition of price stability in terms of an ination range between 0% and 2% as well as an ination aim below but close to 2%. An ination aim close to the upper edge of the price stability range may create an asymmetry, with the ECB responding (or perceived to respond) more strongly to ination above the aim than below it. This type of asymmetric response may have been bene cial in keeping ination in check in the face of the prevailing inationary pressure hitting the euro area in the rst ten years of the ECB's existence (1999-2008). But the environment has changed after the global nancial crisis and the sovereign debt crisis due to persistently low ination and declining natural real interest rate, r.

The ECB has ocially communicated for the rst time in July 2019 about whether its approach is symmetric. It has stated that it follows a symmetric approach around its ination aim: the Governing Council is determined to act, in line with its commitment to symmetry in the ination aim" (ECB (2019)). In speeches, the ECB's then President Mario Draghi suggested that the symmetric approach may have been in place even earlier.

In the US, while the Fed's communication has emphasized a symmetric approach since 2012, in August 2020 the Fed adopted a makeup strategy with an asymmetric tilt. The new strategy aims to target average ination and to counter shortfalls but not overshoots.

We contribute to the debate about whether over the last two decades the ECB's and the Fed's policy response has been symmetric or asymmetric. We estimate a general equilibrium