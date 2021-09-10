|
Asymmetric monetary policy rules for the euro area and the US
Junior Maih, Falk Mazelis, Roberto Motto, Annukka Ristiniemi
Asymmetric monetary policy rules for the euro area and the US
Abstract
We analyse the implications of asymmetric monetary policy rules by estimating Markov- switching DSGE models for the euro area (EA) and the US. The estimations show that until mid-2014 the ECB's response to ination was more forceful when ination was above 2% than below 2%. Since then, the ECB's policy can be characterised as symmetric, and we quantify the macroeconomic implications of this policy change. We uncover asymmetries also in the Fed's policy, which has responded more strongly in times of crisis. We compute an optimal simple rule for the EA and the US in an environment with the e ective lower bound and a low neutral real rate, and nd that it prescribes a stronger response to ination and the output gap when ination is below target compared to when it is above target. We document its stabilisation properties had this optimal rule been implemented over the last two decades.
Keywords: Ination targeting, Markov-switching DSGE, optimal monetary policy, e ective lower bound, Bayesian Estimation.
JEL Classication: E52, E58, E31, E32.
Non-technical summary
The debate about asymmetric monetary policy frameworks has recently intensi ed. It has centred around two questions. Have central banks so far responded asymmetrically to macroeconomic conditions? And, should central bank respond asymmetrically?
In the euro area the debate on the degree of asymmetry of the ECB's price stability framework goes back to the early days of monetary union and has recently re-emerged.1 For instance, Rostagno et al. (2019) estimate policy rules for the ECB over the period 1999-2008 and Paloviita et al. (2021) over the period 1999-2014. They nd evidence of asymmetric policy responses, with more forceful reactions to ination overshooting than undershooting. Rostagno et al. (2019) argue that this asymmetric response is the outcome of the ECB's framework as adopted in 1998 and clari ed in 2003: it features a de nition of price stability in terms of an ination range between 0% and 2% as well as an ination aim below but close to 2%. An ination aim close to the upper edge of the price stability range may create an asymmetry, with the ECB responding (or perceived to respond) more strongly to ination above the aim than below it. This type of asymmetric response may have been bene cial in keeping ination in check in the face of the prevailing inationary pressure hitting the euro area in the rst ten years of the ECB's existence (1999-2008). But the environment has changed after the global nancial crisis and the sovereign debt crisis due to persistently low ination and declining natural real interest rate, r.
The ECB has ocially communicated for the rst time in July 2019 about whether its approach is symmetric. It has stated that it follows a symmetric approach around its ination aim: the Governing Council is determined to act, in line with its commitment to symmetry in the ination aim" (ECB (2019)). In speeches, the ECB's then President Mario Draghi suggested that the symmetric approach may have been in place even earlier.
In the US, while the Fed's communication has emphasized a symmetric approach since 2012, in August 2020 the Fed adopted a makeup strategy with an asymmetric tilt. The new strategy aims to target average ination and to counter shortfalls but not overshoots.
We contribute to the debate about whether over the last two decades the ECB's and the Fed's policy response has been symmetric or asymmetric. We estimate a general equilibrium
-
This paper has been accepted for publication before the announcement of the ECB's new policy strategy on 8 July 2021, and therefore does not reect it.
model allowing for asymmetric policy responses. For the ECB we nd that up until mid-2014 the policy response can be characterised as asymmetric by responding more strongly to ination above 1.9% than below it. Since mid-2014 there is evidence of a more symmetric response consistent with the change in the central bank's communication. We nd that, had the ECB post-2014 kept following an asymmetric policy in line with the one estimated pre-2014, ination over the period 2014-2019 would have been up to 20 basis points lower and the output gap up to 70 basis points lower than its actual realization.
For the Federal Reserve, we estimate the model over the last two decades and nd evidence of asymmetry but of a di erent nature. We nd that at times of nancial distress, the Fed has responded more strongly to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions than in normal times.
Our second contribution is about whether the policy response should be asymmetric and in what way. Using our estimated general equilibrium model we show that when the natural real interest rate is low and there is a lower bound on interest rates, it is optimal to adopt an asymmetric response whereby the central bank reacts less forcefully to ination above target than below target. The reason is that a low natural real interest rate and the lower bound on interest rates reduce the policy space available to the central bank to counteract recessionary shocks. This creates an asymmetry because the central bank is instead able to counteract inationary shocks. As a result, an ex-ante symmetric ination aim will over the longer term display below target averages. We nd that, to counter the asymmetry introduced by the lower bound on nominal interest rates and the deationary bias it produces, optimised rules call for stronger responses to low ination than to high ination.
Our nal contribution is to run counterfactual simulations to assess how over the last two decades the euro area and US economies would have performed had the central bank in those countries followed the optimal asymmetric policy that we have derived. In both the euro area and the US, ination and the output gap would have been better stabilised especially after the nancial crisis. For the euro area, we nd that ination would have been about 30 basis points higher after the 2008 crisis, while the output gap would have closed more quickly. For the US, we nd that ination would have been around 30-40 basis points higher after the global nancial crisis. The output gap would have been better stabilised, falling only to around -2% during the global nancial crisis.
There has recently been an intensi cation of the debate about positive and normative aspects of asymmetric monetary policy frameworks, both in an academic context as well as central banks' communication. Have central banks so far responded (a)symmetrically to macroeconomic conditions? And, should central banks respond (a)symmetrically to macroeconomic conditions?
In the euro area the debate on the degree of (a)symmetry of the ECB's price stability framework goes back to the early days of monetary union and has recently re-emerged. Early academic contributions are for instance Svensson (2002), who emphasizes that the ECB de nition of price stability is asymmetric", and Begg et al. (2002) stating that 2% ination is a ceiling" rather than a target for the ECB. More recently, Hartmann and Smets (2018) estimate policy rules for the ECB over the period 2000-2018,Rostagno et al. (2019) over the period 1999- 2008 and Paloviita et al. (2021) over the period 1999-2014. They nd evidence of asymmetric policy responses, but its speci c form remains controversial. For instance, Hartmann and Smets (2018) nd that the ECB tightened interest rates mainly in response to expected ination above its ination aim while it eased policy mainly in response to an expected slowdown in growth. Rostagno et al. (2019) and Paloviita et al. (2021) nd more forceful reaction to ination overshooting than undershooting of a 2% target. At the same time, the latter two papers show that this is dicult to distinguish from alternative speci cations in which the policy response to ination is symmetric around a lower ination target.
Rostagno et al. (2019) argue that an asymmetric response to overshooting and undershooting of ination from target may be the direct result of the ECB's quantitative approach to its price stability objective.2 The reason is that the ECB framework featured a de nition of price stability in terms of an ination range between 0% and 2% as well as an ination aim below but close to 2%. As the ination aim was not in the middle of the ination range but close to its upper edge, this may have created an asymmetry, with the ECB responding more strongly to ination above the aim than below it.3 They also argue that the estimated asymmetric response may have been
2The ECB has announced a new policy strategy on 8 July 2021.
-
Speci cally, the Treaty establishing the Economic and Monetary Union assigns to the ECB the primary objective of price stability. In 1998 the Governing Council of the ECB adopted a quantitative de nition of price stability: "Price stability is de ned as a year-on-year increase in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the euro area of below 2%." In 2003 the Governing Council con rmed the de nition of price stability and identi ed an ination aim within the price stability range: the Governing Council will aim to maintain ination rates close to 2% over the medium term". In explaining this decision the ECB's Chief Economist of the time
