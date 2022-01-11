At Home Chooses Cypress Waters for New Home Office

Home Décor Retailer Sets Stage for Growth

Construction is underway on a new home office for At Home, the Home Décor Superstore. The four-story campus will be located in Cypress Waters at the southeast intersection of Cypress Waters Boulevard and Saintsbury Street in Dallas, adjacent to Peña Park. The 260,000 square-foot build-to-suit includes approximately 182,000 square feet of office space plus a 78,000 square-foot Design Center to include a mock store, photo and video studios.

Construction is underway on a new home office for At Home, the Home Décor Superstore in Cypress Waters, located in Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve outgrown our existing home office and want to create a modern work environment that allows us to expand, retain and attract the best talent out there,” said Lee Bird, Chairman and CEO of At Home. “We chose Cypress Waters for its central location and amazing amenities. We’re designing the space to have a lot of energy to inspire creativity and working together. It will also provide the right tools for our flexible workforce.”

At Home currently has just over 400 corporate Team Members in the Dallas area and plans to grow that number to 1,000 over the next 10 years. The home décor retailer has approximately 7,600 Team Members nationally through its 235 stores in 40 states, with a long-term potential to expand to at least 600 stores.

The new campus will provide the right tools needed for At Home’s flexible workforce including training rooms, wellness facilities, collaboration and co-working spaces, and a barista bar. Neighborhood amenities include the use of Cypress Waters’ multiple gyms and eateries and adjacent parks, trails and DART rail line.

The developer is Billingsley Company, architects GFF & Corgan designed the building, the broker and project manager is JLL and StructureTone is the general contractor.

Construction began in last November and the estimated completion date is December 2022. At Home will continue to occupy its 500,000 square foot distribution center at its current location in Plano.

About At Home

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, offers up to 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 235 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.

