At Home : Named a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace for 2021 by Newsweek

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, has been recognized as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek, ranking the top 100 companies nationally as part of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a development center and think tank. The results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

“We are honored to be named as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace,” said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. “We have a culture that puts genuine respect, caring and appreciation for our Team Members at the center of our business model. Our core values of be creative, work together, be smart and scrappy, do the right thing and have fun guide our decisions and are at the heart of all we do.”

Five key areas were measured to gauge employee sentiment: the level of collaboration at the firm; how positive workers are about their future at the company; how much employer values align with employee values; respect at all levels; and career achievement. Given the many challenges that arose from COVID-19, the survey also included company responses and adaptability to the pandemic like return-to-office rules; workplace diversity, equity and inclusion; as well as compensation and benefits policies and practices.

“Our goal is to maintain a culture that keeps our Team Members happy and satisfied,” said Kat Aslin, Chief Human Resource Officer for At Home. “As a company with a clearly articulated plan for continued expansion and a demonstrated record of goal achievement and career development, it’s a very exciting time to be working at At Home.”

About At Home

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, offers up to 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 234 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.

