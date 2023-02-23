At Ohio derailment site, Buttigieg urges reform

urging freight rail companies to not stand in the way of tougher safety regulations.

"They need to lead the railroad industry, shifting its posture to stop fighting us tooth and nail every time we try to use the tools that we have as an administration to make freight rail safer."

In a separate news conference Thursday in Washington, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy issued a preliminary report on its investigation into the incident.

"But I can tell you this much: this was 100 percent preventable. We call things accidents. There is no accident. Every single event that we investigate is preventable, so our hearts are with you."

The NTSB said its investigation is focusing on the possibility that an overheated wheelset and bearing on a car triggered the derailment and toxic spill - which prompted the evacuation of thousands of people and ignited concerns about soil and ground water contamination...

There was no immediate response from Norfolk Southern, whose chief executive apologized on Wednesday at a CNN town hall event.

The Biden administration had been criticized for not having made a high-level visit sooner, and Buttigieg said he did not want to make an earlier visit that might have impeded the emergency response.

"What I tried to do was balance two things: my desire to be involved and engaged and on the ground (flash) and my desire to follow the norm of transportation secretaries allowing NTSB to really lead the initial stages of the public-facing work. I'll do some thinking about whether I got that balance right."

Donald Trump - who is campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination - visited the area on Wednesday.

Trump - himself - has drawn criticism for rolling back rail safety requirements during his presidency.

A point Buttigieg sought to highlight on Thursday.

BUTTIGIEG: "If the same people who want to come here and play political games are the same people who sided with industry again and again and again, and watered down rail regulations again and again and again - I want to see where they've had an actual change of heart or not. And if they've had a change of heart, I'll take them at their word and we can get work done."

Buttigieg had said he would push major railroads to improve safety and seek bipartisan support in Congress to raise the cap on fines against railroads for violating safety regulations.