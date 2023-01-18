At a Glance : World Economic Forum, Wednesday -- -2

The Global Battery Alliance, an organization made up of battery makers, auto and technology companies with support from governments, unveiled a plan to create a battery passport allowing consumers to compare batteries based on their carbon footprint and other sustainability aspects such as the possible use of child labor in mining raw materials. Working with battery manufacturers and makers of electric vehicles, such as Audi, the luxury car maker owned by Volkswagen and Tesla, the GBA told attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos that it had created a public web site that allows consumers to compare various EV batteries based on a set of criteria.

MARKET TALK HIGHLIGHTS:

Many companies planning to float on the public market are likely to wait for volatility to abate, New York Stock Exchange Lynn Martin tells CNBC in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In the meantime, this environment is making companies turn back to their fundamentals, looking at costs in particular instead of looking to please the market, she adds. However, despite a lesser number of companies planning to float compared with previous years, the potential for market innovation in the IPO pipeline remains exciting, she adds.

Client money is returning to Credit Suisse, its Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner says in an interview at Davos. "The outflows, as we said, have reduced very significantly, and we are seeing now money coming back in different parts of the firm," the Swiss lender's boss told CNBC at the World Economic Forum.

The European Union's green deal--policy initiatives to make the union carbon neutral by 2050--will create a lot of jobs through the greening of industry, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit says in a CNBC interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

From earlier Wednesday:

Companies are likely to step away from growth-at-all-costs investment strategies in 2023, and instead focus on efficiencies, Chairman and CEO of Nasdaq Adena Friedman says to CNBC in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Covid-19 is here to stay, but fresh social distancing measures are unlikely, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says in an interview with CNBC at Davos. He says investigations by Pfizer and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found no cardiac safety concerns around its booster shots. "We constantly review and analyze data and we've seen not a single signal although we have distributed billions of doses."

Europe could avoid a recession entirely, UniCredit's CEO Andrea Orcel says in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Our view was a mild recession for this year, but since then, if we look at all the indicators we see, we probably see a risk on the upside. So we're looking at something that could even be no recession", Orcel tells CNBC.

Premium office buildings designed to attract employees back after the pandemic will continue to make real-estate investors money, but many owners have to upgrade or repurpose obsolete buildings in order to compete, JLL Chief Executive Officer and President Christian Ulbrich says in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Residential rents are rising worldwide and governments are trying to regulate this down, but at the same time construction and renovation costs are sky high, the commercial-property firm's Ulbrich says.

