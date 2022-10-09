Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

At least 10 dead, 60 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria's Anambra state

10/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA (Reuters) - At least 10 people have died and another 60 are missing after a boat capsized in Nigeria's southeastern Anambra state, officials said on Saturday.

The vessel, with 85 people on board, capsized amid heavy flooding, trapping the passengers, Thickman Tanimu, zonal coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency, told Reuters.

Anambra state Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo said in a statement that 10 people had drowned. The head of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency said 15 people had been rescued as of Saturday evening.

The incident happened between 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) and noon on Friday, the agency said.

Area resident and former local government leader Afam Ogene said the boat's engine failed and it was overpowered by waves shortly after it launched.

"It is a locally made boat that can take more than hundred people, unfortunately its engine failed and there was a stampede," Ogene said.

Tanimu said a military disaster response unit from the Nigerian army was assisting the search effort.

Anambra is among the 29 of Nigeria's 36 states to have experienced heavy flooding this year. The waters have washed away homes, crops and roads and impacted at least half a million people.

Ogene said flooding had destroyed the major road linking the eight communities to the rest of the Ogbaru local government area, forcing residents to travel by boat.

Farmers say the rising waters will push food bills higher in a nation where millions have fallen into food poverty in the past two years.

(Reporting By Camillus Eboh in Abuja and Hamza Ibrahim in Kano; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Mike Harrison and Leslie Adler)

By Camillus Eboh and Hamza Ibrahim


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VESSEL CO., LTD. 2.10% 5350 End-of-day quote.50.70%
WAVES CORPORATION LIMITED -1.45% 11.53 End-of-day quote.-26.04%
Latest news "Economy"
07:27aKremlin praises OPEC+ for countering U.S. mayhem in energy markets
RE
06:57aUK senior ministers urge Conservatives to unite behind PM Truss
RE
06:44aZimbabwe demands some mining royalties in refined metal
RE
06:31aJapan Kishida's support hits low on his party's ties to controversial church
RE
06:30aProtests continue across Iran as rights group reports 19 minors killed
RE
06:29aPope, calling migrants' exclusion 'criminal', on collision with Meloni
RE
06:13aSaudi Mawani signs $170 mln of deals to boost Jeddah Islamic port
RE
06:13aSaudi ports authority inks two contracts worth more than 640 mln…
RE
06:04aMusk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
RE
06:02aBullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
2Explainer-U.S. marijuana pardons help thousands, leave others in prison
3Sakhalin 1 important for Japan oil procurement -Japan trade minister
4Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year
5French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

HOT NEWS