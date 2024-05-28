STORY: :: Cyclone Remal pounds Bangladesh,

triggering floods and killing at least 10

:: Mongla, Bangladesh

"The banks of the river are broken and water entered through this side of the village. Many people are marooned. The loss is immense."

:: May 27, 2024

Strong gales and heavy rain brought by Remal cut electricity supply to millions before losing intensity.

The cyclone is the first this year of the frequent storms that have pounded the low-lying coasts of South Asia in recent years, as climate change drives up surface temperatures at sea.

Cyclone Remal is one of the strongest to hit Bangladesh in recent years.