The coastguard rescued 11 on the boat, which set off from the coast of Zarzis, Faouzi Masmoudi, a judge in Sfax, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)
TUNIS (Reuters) - At least 10 Tunisian migrants were missing and one died after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said on Sunday.
