At least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege

At least one explosion could be heard during the video.

Al Shabaab has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than 10 years. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The Hayat Hotel is a popular venue with lawmakers and other government officials. There was no immediate information on whether any of them had been caught up in the siege.

On Saturday, Somali security forces were on site and had cordoned off the road outside the Hayat Hotel, as they battled to end the siege.

Friday's attack was the first major attack since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.