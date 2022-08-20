Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege, intelligence officer says

08/20/2022 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unidentified attackers seize control of hotel in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -At least 12 people have been killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after al Qaeda-linked militants attacked a hotel, seizing control in a siege that authorities are still battling to end, an intelligence officer told Reuters on Saturday.

The attackers blasted their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs before opening fire. Somalia's al Shabaab insurgents have claimed responsibility.

"So far we have confirmed 12 people, mostly civilians, died," Mohammed, an intelligence officer who only gave one name, told Reuters. "The operation is about to be concluded but it is still going on."

The detonations sent huge plumes of smoke over the busy junction on Friday night, and the sound of gunfire still crackled across the capital by 0700 GMT on Saturday.

Sounds of explosions punctuated the night as government forces tried to wrest control of the hotel back from the militants, witnesses said.

Large sections of the hotel were destroyed by the fighting, they said.

Friday's attack was the first major attack since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist group statements.

Al Shabaab has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than 10 years. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The Hayat Hotel is a popular venue with lawmakers and other government officials. There was no immediate information on whether any of them had been caught up in the siege.

(Reporting by Abdi SheikhWriting by Duncan MiririEditing by Sam Holmes and Frances Kerry)

By Abdi Sheikh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aU.S. NHC says 70% chance of cyclone forming over southwestern Gulf of Mexico
RE
07:22aBody of Angolan ex-president to arrive in Luanda on Saturday, government says
RE
07:09aRains pounding New Zealand ease but more forced from homes
RE
06:33aUnidentified attackers seize control of hotel in Somali capital
RE
06:30aTaiwan says China continuing military activities nearby
RE
06:24aRussia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day
RE
06:21aScholz denounces Russian repression on 2nd anniversary of Navalny poisoning
RE
06:16aNorth Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before declaring COVID victory
RE
06:14aAt least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege
RE
06:10aIndonesia confirms first monkeypox case - health ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
2China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
3Petrobras : on the sale of assets in refining and logistics August 19, ..
4Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters ..
5Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front

HOT NEWS