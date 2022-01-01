Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir

01/01/2022 | 01:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SRINAGAR,India (Reuters) - At least 12 pilgrims died and more than a dozen were injured in a stampede at a Hindu shrine in Kashmir on Saturday morning, police said.

"Twelve pilgrims died and 14 were injured in a stampede in the early morning today at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine," said senior police officer, Mukesh Singh.

All of the injured have been hospitalized, he said.

The stampede broke out when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan shrine, another official said.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a condolence message.

The official said that a high level inquiry has been ordered.

(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aChina ends 2021 with worst COVID week since taming original epidemic
RE
01:30aAt least 12 killed in stampede at religious shrine in India Kashmir
RE
12:59aIndia's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 22,775
RE
12:40aSouth Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
RE
12:37a&LDQUO;ONEDA FAMILY&RDQUO; YEARENDER : Phl remains resilient, expects another record palay harvest, amid challenges
PU
12:28aOmicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square
RE
12:13aSWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
RE
2021North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022
RE
2021In New Year's speech, Taiwan president warns China against 'military adventurism'
RE
2021China Dec new home prices fall at slower pace - private survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
3U.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of t..
4SWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
5Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Y..

HOT NEWS