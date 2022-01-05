Log in
  Economy & Forex
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
At least 13 people, including 7 children, killed in Philadelphia fire -officials

01/05/2022 | 11:04am EST
(Reuters) -At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed in an early morning fire on Wednesday in a Philadelphia row house after smoke detectors failed to go off, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived around 6:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and fought for about 50 minutes to control the fire on the second floor of the three-story house in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

Eight people managed to escape the building, and seven children were among those killed, fire officials said. They did not give the children's ages.

"Keep those babies in your prayers," Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters at a nearby news conference.

A child and an adult were taken by parademics to nearby hospitals. There were four smoke detectors in the building, which is owned by the city's public housing authority, but they failed to activate, fire officials said.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
