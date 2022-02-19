Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia

02/19/2022 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -At least 13 people were killed in the central Somali town of Beledweyne on Saturday, state television said, after a suicide bomber blew themselves up in a restaurant that witnesses said was packed with local officials and politicians.

The al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a report by SITE intelligence, which monitors militants groups online.

The hard-line Islamist group, which frequently attacks government targets and civilians, has unleashed two attacks in the past two weeks.

A further 18 people were injured in the Beledweyne attack, the Somali National Television said on Twitter.

One witness in Beledweyne said he helped to evacuate the injured after the mid-morning attack.

"I counted seven dead, including soldiers and civilians, and over ten injured," Aden Farah, a local elder, told Reuters.

Police and government officials confirmed the restaurant attack was the result of a suicide bomb but did not give the number of casualties.

One of those killed in the attack in Beledweyne was a candidate in an ongoing parliamentary election, residents said.

The parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were initially supposed to end on Dec. 24, but are currently due to be completed on Feb. 25.

Under Somalia's indirect electoral process, delegates, who include clan elders, pick members of the lower house, who will then choose a new president at a date yet to be fixed.

The recent attacks by al Shabaab could present more problems for the election, which has been delayed by a year.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab aims to topple the central government and impose its own severe interpretation of Islamic law.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aUkraine's Zelenskiy tells U.S. VP Harris he is looking for 'peace'
RE
08:54aLavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability
RE
08:53aUkrainian separatist comments suggest false flag scenario underway - Baerbock
RE
08:43aAt least 13 people killed by suicide blast in central Somalia
RE
08:42aProsecution, defense rest cases in Arbery hate crimes trial
RE
08:29aUkraine says mercenaries arrived in eastern Ukraine to stage provocations
RE
08:17aUkraine and US will spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, Kuleba says
RE
08:14aFrench modelling agent who founded agency with Epstein dies in custody
RE
08:10aUK sees threat to Taiwan if West does not support Ukraine
RE
08:03aPutin launches nuclear drills as U.S. says Russia poised to invade Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
2Hong Kong ramps up isolation facility plans as COVID infections climb
3Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
4Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
5West puts up united front as Russia begins nuclear exercises

HOT NEWS