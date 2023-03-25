Today at 04:43 am

(Reuters) - At least 14 people were killed as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, leaving a trail of damage for more than 100 miles (160 km), ABC News reported on Saturday, quoting local and federal authorities.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency said, the report added.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry)