Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck

12/25/2021 | 12:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS (Reuters) -At least 16 people died when their boat overturned off the Greek island of Paros in the central Aegean Sea on Friday, in the third maritime disaster involving migrants this week, the country's coastguard said.

Authorities scrambled a search and rescue operation overnight northwest of Paros. Air and sea assets were deployed to the area, the coastguard said.

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for migrants and refugees from Africa, the Middle East and beyond, though the flow has tapered off since 2015-2016, when more than a million people traversed the country to other EU states.

The country's semi-official Athens News Agency said the bodies of 12 men, three women and an infant were recovered from the area.

Eighty people were believed to have been on the vessel, which according to the coastguard was believed to have been headed for Italy from Turkey.

The circumstances under which the vessel capsized were unclear.

Giannis Plakiotakis, Greece's shipping minister, said trafficking gangs were responsible for the disasters.

The gangs "are indifferent to human life, stacking dozens of people, without lifejackets, in vessels which do not conform to the most basic of safety standards," he said in a written statement.

Earlier Friday, Greek authorities said they had recovered 11 bodies from the scene of another shipwreck, when a sailboat carrying migrants sank off an uninhabited islet in southern Greece on Thursday.

Another 90 people were rescued in that operation. The coastguard said initial information suggested those migrants had also been heading for Italy.

Overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday a boat thought to have been carrying up to 50 migrants sank off the island of Folegandros, with dozens feared missing.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Catherine Evans, Sandra Maler and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.22% 530.39 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.42% 173.9 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.99% 10.648 Delayed Quote.44.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00aJapan's Kyoto prefecture finds four Omicron cases - Kyodo
RE
01:37aTunisia Irrigated Agriculture Intensification Project - P160245
PU
01:37aRI-Regional Pastoral Livelihoods Resilience Project - P129408
PU
01:37aBelarus Education Modernization Project - P148181
PU
01:37aChina Renewable Energy Scale-Up Program Phase II - P127033
PU
01:37aTurkey Land Registration and Cadastre Modernization Project - P106284
PU
01:37aCentral Asia Hydrometeorology Modernization Project - P120788
PU
12:58aAt least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck
RE
12:36aGlobal Christmas travel suffers as Omicron surges
RE
12:05aNASA's revolutionary new space telescope due for launch from French Guiana
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Kyoto prefecture finds four Omicron cases - Kyodo
2Global Christmas travel suffers as Omicron surges
3MicroZed Chronicles: Webinars, Blogs & Projects from 2021
4Japan's Eneos says tender offer for Nippo completed
5Jetblack : Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions

HOT NEWS