Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station

01/08/2022 | 12:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Murree is declared calamity hit area, northeast of the capital Islamabad

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least 16 tourists died in freezing temperatures after being stranded in their vehicles in northern Pakistan, where thousands had flocked to enjoy the snow, officials said on Saturday.

With some 1,000 vehicles still stranded, the government has declared Murree, 64 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad, a calamity hit area.

"For the first time in 15 to 20 years such large number of tourists flocked to Murree, which created a big crisis," Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan's interior minister said a video message.

The minister said that around 1,000 cars were stuck in the hill station, a town elevated from the nearby area, confirming that "16 to 19 deaths have occurred in their cars."

Army platoons and paramilitary forces have been deployed to help the civil administration in rescue operations, he said.

Late on Friday the government announced the closure of all roads leading to the station to stop any further influx of the tourists.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed shock over the "tragic deaths" of the tourists. "Have ordered inquiry and putting in place strong regulations to ensure prevention of such tragedies," Khan said in a tweet.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry appealed to people to not visit the hill station.

Snowfall, which began on Tuesday night, continued at regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists. Due to huge numbers of visitors, many families ended up getting stranded on roads.

Local media reported that over 100,000 vehicles entered the hill station.

Videos shared on social media showed entire families, including children, lying dead in their snow covered vehicles.

"Were the deaths caused by cold or carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning?," Dr. Faheem Yonus, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland UCH, said in a tweet. "CO is odorless, lethal if an idling car is buried in snow, the blocked exhaust (silencer) can quickly kill the passengers as they breath CO."

Officials have given no word on the causes of the deaths.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by William Mallard)

By Syed Raza Hassan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31aIndia's Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin booster dose offers long term protection
RE
08:31aRussia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
RE
08:28aRussia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
RE
08:24aElections in India's most populous state to start in Feb. 10
RE
08:07aCambodia to take 'different approaches' to Myanmar crisis as ASEAN chair
RE
07:50aAid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
RE
07:37aAt least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
RE
07:34aU.N. launches Sudanese political process to end post-coup crisis
RE
07:33aAustrian chancellor says he has no COVID symptoms and 'doing well'
RE
07:15aKazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden calls Colorado's most destructive wildfire 'code red' climate war..
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Credit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach..
4Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
5UK to seek extra 4 billion pounds from builders over flammable cladding..

HOT NEWS