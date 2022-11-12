Advanced search
At least 17 dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - security sources

11/12/2022 | 06:05am EST
CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 17 people were killed and 16 injured when a bus carrying about 35 people fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, security sources said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan and Farah Saafan and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS