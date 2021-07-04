At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash

MANILA, July 4 (Reuters) - At least 17 people were killed
when a Philippines Air Force plane carrying troops crashed on
landing in the south of the country and broke up in flames on
Sunday.
The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft crashed at Patikul in
Sulu province, in the far south of the archipelago nation where
the army has been fighting a long war against Islamist militants
from the Abu Sayyaf and other factions.
"So far 40 wounded and injured were rescued and 17 bodies
recovered. Rescue and recovery is ongoing," Defence Minister
Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, adding that 92 people had
been on board.
Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said the plane had "missed
the runway trying to regain power."
A military spokesman, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said there was
no indication of any attack on the plane, but that a crash
investigation had not begun and efforts were focussed on rescue
and treatment.
Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke pouring from
wreckage strewn among trees as men in combat uniform milled
around. A large column of black smoke rose into the blue sky.
Sobejana said in a message to Reuters that the plane had
crashed a few kilometres (miles) from Jolo airport at 11:30 a.m.
(0330 GMT) and had been carrying troops.
"We are currently attending to the survivors who were
immediately brought to the 11th Infantry Division station
hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu," he said.
(Reporting by Karen Lema in Manila and Maria Ponnezhath in
Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)