Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash

07/04/2021 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, July 4 (Reuters) - At least 17 people were killed when a Philippines Air Force plane carrying troops crashed on landing in the south of the country and broke up in flames on Sunday.

The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft crashed at Patikul in Sulu province, in the far south of the archipelago nation where the army has been fighting a long war against Islamist militants from the Abu Sayyaf and other factions.

"So far 40 wounded and injured were rescued and 17 bodies recovered. Rescue and recovery is ongoing," Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, adding that 92 people had been on board.

Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said the plane had "missed the runway trying to regain power."

A military spokesman, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, but that a crash investigation had not begun and efforts were focussed on rescue and treatment.

Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke pouring from wreckage strewn among trees as men in combat uniform milled around. A large column of black smoke rose into the blue sky.

Sobejana said in a message to Reuters that the plane had crashed a few kilometres (miles) from Jolo airport at 11:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) and had been carrying troops.

"We are currently attending to the survivors who were immediately brought to the 11th Infantry Division station hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu," he said. (Reporting by Karen Lema in Manila and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aAt least 17 people were killed in philippine military plane crash and it was feared that the toll would climb - nyt, citing officials
RE
02:05aJapan rescue work continues after deadly landslides, 20 missing-Kyodo
RE
01:45aAt least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
RE
01:13aBiden orders probe of latest ransomware attack
RE
01:11aPhilippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes - AFP
RE
01:11aPhilippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes - afp, citing armed forces chief
RE
12:06aPoland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT
RE
12:06aPoland’s adam glapinski notes there is no sign’ of property bubbles fuelled by low interest rates - ft
RE
12:05aInflation data not worrying, says poland’s central bank chief - ft
RE
07/03Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram
2Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses -sources
3Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack
4At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
5VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : Hong Kong drinks company Vitasoy faces China netizen calls for boycott

HOT NEWS