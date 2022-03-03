Log in
At least 18 killed in informal gold mine collapse in Guinea
03/03/2022 | 05:16am EST
CONAKRY (Reuters) - At least 18 people were killed when an informal gold mine collapsed on Monday in Gaoual, in western Guinea, the government spokesman said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alison Williams)
© Reuters 2022
