Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least 18 killed in informal gold mine collapse in Guinea

03/03/2022 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONAKRY (Reuters) - At least 18 people were killed when an informal gold mine collapsed on Monday in Gaoual, in western Guinea, the government spokesman said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37aUK'S TRUSS : We need to make sure no Russian bank has access to SWIFT
RE
05:35aLAVROV : West can't ignore our concerns forever
RE
05:34aEU sanctions would gradually deplete Russia's oil revenues - EU energy chief
RE
05:34aIndian shares end lower as bank stocks, crude prices weigh
RE
05:34aRussian rouble falls to new lows after ratings downgrades
RE
05:33aFactbox-Companies cut Russia operations and trade as sanctions tighten
RE
05:32aRussian war on Ukraine enters second week as apparent failure
RE
05:30aIndian shares end lower as bank stocks, crude prices weigh
RE
05:29aUK satellite company OneWeb suspends Baikonur launches
RE
05:27aBangladesh cargo ship hit by missile, crew member killed - Bangladesh official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOP WRAP 2-Russian troops in strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, ..
2Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expa..
3EU bars 7 Russian banks from SWIFT, but spares those in energy
4Renewed oil surge rattles markets as Ukraine conflict intensifies
5SocGen warns it could be stripped of Russian business

HOT NEWS