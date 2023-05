STORY: Police said the exact number of people on the boat that capsized on Sunday (May 7) evening in an estuary near the town of Tanur in the Kerala state had yet to be confirmed, adding that a search was being conducted for the owner of the boat who had absconded.

According to local media, police initially estimated that around 40 people including children were on board the boat, with most of the passengers believed to be domestic tourists.

The state government and police said they had launched investigations into the accident.