At least 23 killed in Mississippi tornado and storms - state officials

(Reuters) -At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured as a tornado and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi late on Friday, the state's emergency management agency said after the twister left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles.

