Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

At least 26 killed in fire in western Delhi suburb

05/13/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Members of NDRF stand as fire fighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a commercial building in Delhi's western suburb

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -At least 26 people died on Friday in a fire that broke out in a four-storey building near a railway station in city state Delhi's western suburb, police said in a statement.

Television footage showed smoke billowing out of the windows of the building, with firefighters helping those trapped in the upper floors to escape as hundreds watched.

Police broke windows of the building to help rescue those inside "and got the injured admitted in the hospital," a police statement said, adding that 12 injured were admitted in a local hospital.

The fire broke out in the first floor of the building that houses the office of a surveillance camera manufacturing company, police said.

The building, which rents out office space, is located near a railway station in western Delhi suburb Mundka and is about 23 kilometres (14 miles) away from the national capital New Delhi.

Over 50 people have been rescued and firefighters are working to control the fire, the police said, adding that ambulances were also on site.

"More than 30 fire tenders of fire brigade were pressed into service to control the fire," the police said.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Delhi and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pMaker of Walmart, Amazon store-brand infant formulas expects shortages through rest of 2022
RE
03:39pCanada Supreme Court rules extreme intoxication can be violent crime defense
RE
03:33pIsraeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist
RE
03:31pTwitter executive changes aimed at building 'a stronger Twitter', CEO says
RE
03:29pSEC sues Florida firm that raised $410 million for IPO-linked fraud -filings
RE
03:29pSandy Hook families can resume defamation lawsuits vs InfoWars owner -attorneys
RE
03:27pInflation views tilt the Fed's way, a bit
RE
03:26pUAE de facto ruler sees Iran, Islamists as threat to ambitious Gulf safe haven
RE
03:24pIsraeli police beat mourners at funeral of slain Palestinian journalist
RE
03:15pFormer Reagan national security adviser McFarlane dies at age 84 -Washington Post
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
4Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2022 and Full Fiscal Year 202..
5Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

HOT NEWS