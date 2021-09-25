Log in
At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

09/25/2021 | 09:44pm EDT
Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report.

The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties.

The Empire Builder train, which runs between Seattle and Chicago, was carrying about 147 passengers and 13 crew members when five cars derailed near Joplin, Montana, Amtrak said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and David Shepardson, Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
