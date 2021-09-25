At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday
after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central
Montana, according to an Associated Press report.
The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which
said the three deaths were among multiple casualties.
The Empire Builder train, which runs between Seattle and
Chicago, was carrying about 147 passengers and 13 crew members
when five cars derailed near Joplin, Montana, Amtrak said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and David Shepardson, Editing by
Nick Zieminski)