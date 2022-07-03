At least 3 killed in blasts in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine - governor

July 3 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed and
dozens of residential buildings damaged in the Russian city of
Belgorod near the Ukraine border, the regional governor said,
after reports of several blasts in the city.
At least 11 apartment buildings and 39 private houses were
damaged, including five that were destroyed, Governor Vyacheslav
Gladkov posted on the Telegram messaging app.
Gladkov said earlier the "incident" was being investigated,
adding, "Presumably, the air defence system worked."
At least four people were injured and two hospitalised,
including a 10-year-old boy, Gladkov said.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There
was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the reports.
"The sound was so strong that I jumped up, I woke up, got
very scared and started screaming," a resident of the city told
Reuters, adding the blasts took place around 3 a.m. local time.
"The missile hit residential buildings about 20 metres from
my house .... All the windows in our house were shattered, the
doors came out of the alignment."
Belgorod, a city of nearly 400,000 some 40 km (25 miles)
north of the border with Ukraine, is the administrative centre
of the Belgorod region.
Since Russia launched it invasion on Feb. 24, there have
been numerous reports of attacks on Belgorod and other regions
bordering Ukraine, with Moscow accusing Kyiv of carrying out the
strikes.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for previous attacks
but has described the incidents as payback and "karma" for
Russia's invasion.
Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to
disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and its
allies in the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and
the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
